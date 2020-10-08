Highlights: BJP State President Satish Poonia attacked CM Gehlot on his visit to Jodhpur.

Targeting the CM for the outbreak of Corona in Jodhpur and rising crime in the state.

Pooni said- After all, Gehlot ji, how long will you be the messiah of criminals?

Jodhpur Even though Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has clearly stated that the review meeting convened two days ago on law and order has clearly stated that the state government has implemented the policy of hearing and lodging FIRs of every complainant. Not only this, it is being continuously monitored from a high level. But BJP state president Satish Pooni has cordoned off his hometown of Jodhpur on Friday in connection with the criminal incidents happening in the state. He has said that crime is increasing in the state. Referring to the incident of burning the priest of the temple alive in Karauli, he said, ‘The fear of the law has ended among the criminals. The people of the state are scared, scared, scared, after all, Gehlot ji, how long will you be the messiah of criminals? ‘

Expressing concern over the rampant crime in Rajasthan, Pooni said that Jaipur is the capital and more crimes are being committed against women. The government has failed to stop Corona and crimes. Surrounding the Gehlot government on rising crimes, he said, “The Chief Minister discusses other places but is not clearing the destiny of his state.” Several criminal incidents have occurred in western Rajasthan, will issue white papers on these incidents and warn the government with the support of the public.

Expressing grief over the Corona outbreak in Jodhpur

BJP state president Pooni also took stock of the party’s preparations for the civic elections on Friday during his visit to Jodhpur. Speaking on the occasion, he expressed grief to the streets of Jodhpur city and the growing outbreak of Corona. He also expressed condolences to those who died in Corona and congratulated the AIIMS team on the work done during the Corona period. Several party officials including MP Gajendrasing Shekhawat, former education minister Vasudev Devnani were also present on the occasion.