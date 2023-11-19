According to observers who spoke to Sky News Arabia, Israeli targets appear dispersed and the movements are largely ill-considered.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided little information about his military plan in Gaza, and repeatedly emphasized that the goal was to destroy Hamas and recover more than 200 hostages kidnapped by the movement on October 7.

The Israeli army does not have a plan

Daniel Levy, head of the United States and the Middle East Project, which specializes in research and study of the Palestinian issue and the Arab-Israeli conflict, says that the Israeli army entered the war without any clear plan, adding:

Even today, the objectives of the military operation inside the Gaza Strip appear to be dispersed, and it is not possible to be certain about the future steps of the Israeli forces, but it can be said that they will focus in their entirety on finding and destroying Hamas’ infrastructure, as was announced since the beginning of the crisis.

But Israel today faces intense international pressure, especially from the allies, most notably the United States and the European countries that initially supported Tel Aviv, but today they feel extremely embarrassed, especially with the rising death toll among civilians and the needless storming of hospitals.

What are Tel Aviv’s goals achieved?

In turn, Palestinian political science professor Azzam Shaath believes that nearly 50 days after the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, the declared goals of the political and military levels in Israel have not been achieved.

Shaath says that what Israel achieved most in its aggression was targeting thousands of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, targeting civilian facilities, objects, and hospitals protected under the rules of international humanitarian law, and implementing the policy of “genocide and forced displacement” from Gaza City and its north to the south of the Gaza Strip, with the resulting consequences. A worsening of the humanitarian conditions for more than one and a half million residents of the two cities.

According to the Palestinian expert, Israel still faces the challenge of achieving its goals on the ground. Although it has been able to target some of the leadership of the political and military apparatus of the Hamas movement since the launch of its military attacks in the Gaza Strip, it is still faced with attacks by the Palestinian resistance in the areas it has penetrated by land in the north and east of the Gaza Strip within Its limited ground attack.

Prisoner negotiations are a cornerstone

Earlier last week, sources said that Israel was considering a proposal under which Hamas would release a portion of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in exchange for a three- to five-day ceasefire.

As part of the proposal, an unknown number of Palestinian women and children currently detained in Israeli prisons could also be released, an official familiar with the negotiations told CBS News.

In a press conference on Saturday evening, Netanyahu indicated that he was receiving “intense pressure” from the United States and other world leaders to agree to a ceasefire.

He said: “They pressured us to agree to a complete ceasefire – we refused, and I made it clear: We will only agree to a temporary ceasefire and only in exchange for the return of our hostages.”

The two-state solution

For his part, US President Joe Biden, in an editorial on Saturday in the Washington Post, called for a two-state solution.

“The international community must allocate resources to support the people of Gaza in the wake of this crisis, including temporary security measures, and establish a reconstruction mechanism to meet Gaza’s long-term needs in a sustainable manner,” he wrote.