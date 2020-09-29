Due to Corona virus, the shooting of the film was closed for a long time and due to this, there was no public activity of any kind. Not only this, the shooting and release date of films was banned. Apart from this, flights were also closed due to which the actors were not able to go on shooting but at this time a news has come out which is very much discussed and is going to give relief to the people.

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are ready to shoot their upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’ after ending the shoot of Glasgow. Akshay Kumar shared a photo on his Instagram with wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav, which have recently been taken in Britain. He captioned it and wrote, ‘Many happy faces in one frame, which is the result of good schedule. Good bye Glasgow. Hello London.

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, ‘Bell Bottom’ is a spy thriller film. Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi have also acted in it. The film is expected to be released in April 2021. At the same time, Akshay Kumar will start work on the period drama Prithviraj after finishing the shooting of ‘Bell Bottom’.

The production of the set of this film, made under the banner of Yash Raj Films, has been started again. Former Miss World Manushi Chillar will appear in the lead role in the film alongside Akshay Kumar.