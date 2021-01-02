Along with the BJP Union Minister, many big leaders have also retaliated with Akhilesh Yadav’s statement about the Corona vaccine. After this, SP MLC’s shocking statement about vaccination has also come out. MLC Ashutosh Sinha from Mirzapur of Samajwadi Party said that there is something in the corona vaccine that can harm people. With this, he said that tomorrow people will say that this vaccine has been given to kill them or to reduce the population.

With this, he said that after vaccination you can also become impotent, anything can happen. Earlier, the Samajwadi Party national president also questioned the corona vaccination. Akhilesh Yadav said that I will not get the BJP’s corona vaccine installed. I do not trust their vaccine. Talking to reporters on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav called the Indian government’s corona vaccine a BJP vaccine. He also said that when we come, the corona vaccine will be provided to the public for free.

BJP reversed on Akhilesh’s statement

The statement by SP President Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of the Corona vaccine has been retaliated by both the state government and the BJP. BJP state president Swatantra Dev has made a sharp comment on his statement that we will not get corona vaccine of BJP government. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has said to apologize on the statement. He said that Akhilesh Yadav does not trust the vaccine and the people of Uttar Pradesh do not trust Akhilesh Yadav. Akhilesh ji’s questioning of vaccine is an insult to the doctors and scientists of our country. For which they should apologize. State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh has tweeted that BJP’s vaccine has proved effective to end corruption and Gundaraj. What vaccine are you talking about, Mr. Akhilesh.