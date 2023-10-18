At the beginning of the month, Venezuela and the United States signed an agreement to allow the deportation of Venezuelans to Caracas, This is given that the two countries have not had relations for four years.

(Also read: Keys to the agreement between Chavismo and the opposition to hold ‘free elections’ in 2024)

This is a charter flight with about 135 Venezuelans who will arrive this Wednesday at the Maiquetía International Airport. At the moment, flights from the state-owned Conviasa, sanctioned by the United States, are not planned.

The information was confirmed by the Venezuelan media The Pitazoin an interview with Blas Núñez-Neto, Undersecretary of Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security.

“There will be several repatriation flights of about 135 people each starting today (this Wednesday),” said Núñez Neto.

(Also read: Chavismo and opposition agree to hold presidential elections in the second half of 2024)

The undersecretary of Border Policy and Immigration at the United States Department of Homeland Security defended the deportation measure. He maintained that he does not contradict what his country assumed to be true to justify the extension and reassignment of TPS on September 21: that Venezuela endures “extraordinary and temporary conditions” that prevent people from safely returning to the country, he noted The Pitazo.

The United States and Venezuela have maintained rapprochements for more than a year that have generated some gestures between both countries; it is expected that there will be progress in other aspects later.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS