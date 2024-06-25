Journalist faces legal dispute over accusation of illegal dissemination of national security material
The founder of WikiLeaksJulian Assange, was released this Monday (June 24, 2024) from the maximum security prison of Belmarsh, in the United Kingdom, after signing an agreement with the United States. The journalist will plead guilty to one count of illegally disseminating national security material, according to information from AFP.
The deal could end an extensive legal battle that began with his 2019 arrest following an indictment by a UK grand jury on 18 counts linked to the release of classified documents.
Assange will be tried on Tuesday (June 25) in the Northern Mariana Islands, at 8 pm (Brasília time). He is expected to be sentenced to 62 months in prison, a period he has already served while in the UK.
After leaving prison, Assange boarded a flight at around 1pm (Brasília time) and, after his trial, will return to his home country, Australia, where his wife Stella Assange and their children live.
Watch (13sec):
Julian Assange boards flight at London Stansted Airport at 5PM (BST) Monday June 24th. This is for everyone who worked for his freedom: thank you.#FreedJulianAssange pic.twitter.com/Pqp5pBAhSQ
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2024
The official WikiLeaks profile on X (formerly Twitter) released the news of Assange’s release, thanking him for the support received globally.
According to the organization, Assange’s freedom “is the result of a global campaign that involved grassroots work, press freedom advocates, policymakers and leaders across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.”.
“We thank everyone who stood by our side, fought for us and remained fully committed to the fight for their freedom. Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”he stated.
Below is the statement:
Below is the Portuguese translation:
“JULIAN ASSANGE IS FREE
“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of June 24, having spent 1,901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and released at Stansted Airport in the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.
“This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, policymakers and leaders across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to an agreement that has not yet been formally finalized. We will provide more information as soon as possible.
“After more than 5 years in a 2×3 meter cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon be reunited with his wife Stella Assange and his children, who only knew their father behind bars.
“WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories about government corruption and human rights violations, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid dearly for these principles and for the people’s right to know.
“As we return to Australia, we thank everyone who stood by us, fought for us and remained fully committed to the fight for their freedom.
“Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”
Understand the case
Julian Assange, 52, founded the WikiLeaks website in 2006. From 2010, the Australian began publishing confidential information about the USA. The North American government estimates that there were 700,000 documents.
The material, published on WikiLeaks and other vehicles, such as guardian It is New York Times, contained data on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and other diplomatic and military operations information. They also reported information about the air attack on Baghdad (Iraq) in July 2007. Part of the documents were about alleged abuses committed by the US Armed Forces.
Julian Assange was arrested in London in 2019, in the high-security Belmarsh prison, after spending 7 years sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy. He was trying to avoid being arrested and extradited to Sweden, a country where he was accused of 2 cases of rape. The investigation was later archived.
The leaks exposed human rights abuses and spying on leaders of other countries.
O Power360 separated the main events regarding the case of the WikiLeaks founder.
Here is the chronology:
- 2006: Assange founds WikiLeaks and begins publishing classified information and news leaks from anonymous sources;
- August 2010: a Swedish prosecutor issues an arrest warrant after two Swedish women accuse Assange of rape and sexual abuse in separate allegations;
- November 2010: WikiLeaks begins releasing diplomatic cables acquired from an anonymous source, prompting the US Department of Justice to open an investigation. The source is later discovered to be Chelsea Manning. Sweden also issues an international arrest warrant for Assange;
- May 2012: British Supreme Court rules in favor of Assange’s return to Sweden, but his lawyers ask for a delay;
- August 2012: Assange is granted asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, which cites concerns about human rights abuses if he is extradited. The journalist entered the embassy for the first time in June 2012;
- August 2015: Swedish prosecutors drop sexual abuse charges against Assange after they ran out of time to question him, but he still faces a rape charge;
- February 2016: the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concludes that Assange has been “arbitrarily detained” by Sweden and the United Kingdom since December 2010 and calls on both governments to end his “deprivation of liberty”;
- October 2016: Ecuador’s government says it cut off Assange’s internet due to the release of hacked emails by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election – later revealed to be part of Russian government interference on behalf of then-candidate Donald Trump. Assange announced in December that his internet connection had been restored;
- April 2017: former director of the CIA (US Central Intelligence Agency) Mike Pompeo describes WikiLeaks as a “hostile non-state intelligence service” that constitutes a threat to US national security;
- May 2017: Swedish prosecutors close 7-year investigation into rape allegation against Assange;
- December 2017: Ecuador grants citizenship to Assange in a failed attempt to give him diplomatic immunity;
- February 2018: British judge Emma Arbuthnot says the country will not drop charges against Assange after he cheated on bail in 2012 by seeking asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy;
- April 2019: a week before Assange was arrested, the Ecuadorian president says he “violated the agreement we made with him and his lawyer many times.” The information is from the Washington Post;
- April 11, 2019: Assange is arrested on a US extradition warrant after Ecuador withdraws its offer of asylum. He is found guilty of not paying bail determined by the British Court;
- May 1, 2019: Assange was sentenced to almost 1 year in prison in the United Kingdom;
- May 23, 2019: US charges journalist under Espionage Act. He was indicted on 18 counts. The case raises questions about the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of expression in the US;
- June 11, 2019: US files extradition request against Assange. Request was rejected in January 2021 due to the risk of the Australian committing suicide;
- October 28, 2021: USA tries again to extradite Julian Assange. The US government has denied that his mental health is fragile to the point that he cannot resist the US judicial system;
- April 20, 2022: British court issues Assange extradition order to the USA;
- June 17, 2022: United Kingdom approves extradition of journalist to the USA;
- June 6, 2023: United Kingdom Supreme Court rejects the last appeal presented by the journalist;
- June 13, 2023: Assange’s defense files appeal against extradition;
- February 14, 2024: Australian Parliament calls for Assange to be allowed to return to his homeland;
- March 26, 2024: UK Supreme Court decides on extradition, but accepts Assange’s appeal and asks the US for more information;
- April 16, 2024: USA sends information requested by the UK Supreme Court;
- June 24, 2024: Assange and the United States reach an agreement and the journalist leaves maximum security prison Belmarsh, in the United Kingdom.
