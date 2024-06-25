Journalist faces legal dispute over accusation of illegal dissemination of national security material

The founder of WikiLeaksJulian Assange, was released this Monday (June 24, 2024) from the maximum security prison of Belmarsh, in the United Kingdom, after signing an agreement with the United States. The journalist will plead guilty to one count of illegally disseminating national security material, according to information from AFP.

The deal could end an extensive legal battle that began with his 2019 arrest following an indictment by a UK grand jury on 18 counts linked to the release of classified documents.

Assange will be tried on Tuesday (June 25) in the Northern Mariana Islands, at 8 pm (Brasília time). He is expected to be sentenced to 62 months in prison, a period he has already served while in the UK.

After leaving prison, Assange boarded a flight at around 1pm (Brasília time) and, after his trial, will return to his home country, Australia, where his wife Stella Assange and their children live.

Watch (13sec):

Julian Assange boards flight at London Stansted Airport at 5PM (BST) Monday June 24th. This is for everyone who worked for his freedom: thank you.#FreedJulianAssange pic.twitter.com/Pqp5pBAhSQ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2024

The official WikiLeaks profile on X (formerly Twitter) released the news of Assange’s release, thanking him for the support received globally.

According to the organization, Assange’s freedom “is the result of a global campaign that involved grassroots work, press freedom advocates, policymakers and leaders across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations.”.

“We thank everyone who stood by our side, fought for us and remained fully committed to the fight for their freedom. Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”he stated.

Below is the statement:

Below is the Portuguese translation:

“JULIAN ASSANGE IS FREE

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of June 24, having spent 1,901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and released at Stansted Airport in the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.

“This is the result of a global campaign that spanned grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, policymakers and leaders across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. This created space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to an agreement that has not yet been formally finalized. We will provide more information as soon as possible.

“After more than 5 years in a 2×3 meter cell, isolated 23 hours a day, he will soon be reunited with his wife Stella Assange and his children, who only knew their father behind bars.

“WikiLeaks published groundbreaking stories about government corruption and human rights violations, holding the powerful accountable for their actions. As editor-in-chief, Julian paid dearly for these principles and for the people’s right to know.

“As we return to Australia, we thank everyone who stood by us, fought for us and remained fully committed to the fight for their freedom.

“Julian’s freedom is our freedom.”

Understand the case

Julian Assange, 52, founded the WikiLeaks website in 2006. From 2010, the Australian began publishing confidential information about the USA. The North American government estimates that there were 700,000 documents.

The material, published on WikiLeaks and other vehicles, such as guardian It is New York Times, contained data on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and other diplomatic and military operations information. They also reported information about the air attack on Baghdad (Iraq) in July 2007. Part of the documents were about alleged abuses committed by the US Armed Forces.

Julian Assange was arrested in London in 2019, in the high-security Belmarsh prison, after spending 7 years sheltered in the Ecuadorian embassy. He was trying to avoid being arrested and extradited to Sweden, a country where he was accused of 2 cases of rape. The investigation was later archived.

The leaks exposed human rights abuses and spying on leaders of other countries.

O Power360 separated the main events regarding the case of the WikiLeaks founder.

Here is the chronology: