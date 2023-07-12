President of the Senate had a meeting with the government and the opposition on this 3rd; government backed down and will publish new decrees

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), withdrew from the agenda this Tuesday (July 11, 2023) the project that overturns excerpts from the president’s decrees Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The withdrawal comes after an agreement between congressmen and the government on the subject.

To avoid a defeat in the Senate, the government will edit a new text. In the new decrees, the PT management must give up passages that did not have an agreement with the congressmen.

The solution was finalized this Tuesday (July 11) in a meeting between Pacheco and the leaders of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and in Congress, Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP). Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) and the leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) also participated.

According to Wagner, the government will: