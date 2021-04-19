Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is about to return to the Executive Committee of the European Football Union Uefa. The chief executive of FC Bayern is to take the vacant place of the Italian Andrea Agnelli in his function as honorary chairman of the club association ECA, as the ECA announced on Monday evening. As one of the main people responsible for the new Super League, Agnelli had become persona non grata on Monday night at Uefa. This Tuesday (from 10.00 a.m.) the UEFA Congress will deal with the appointment of the executive.

With the appointment of the 65-year-old, two German representatives would then in all likelihood again sit on the most important body of the umbrella organization. DFB Vice President Rainer Koch (62) is about to be re-elected, on Tuesday he is one of nine candidates for eight regular UEFA seats on the Executive Committee. The second ECA representative is Nasser Al-Khelaifi (47), President of the French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who has been linked to Rummenigge by the critical stance on the Super League since Sunday night, at least for the time being.

FC Bayern distances itself from the Super League

Bayern and PSG are the biggest clubs that have not yet been among the founders of the new, multi-billion dollar competition – in contrast to, for example, the noble clubs Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus Turin, the club of Agnelli (45) . “FC Bayern did not participate in the planning of a Super League,” Rummenigge had made clear on Monday. “We are convinced that the current statics in football guarantee a reliable basis.”

According to the latest statements by Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin, a position in the Uefa Executive Committee is excluded if you are also a member of the Super League. The Uefa president had attacked Agnelli sharply and called a liar. As ECA chairman, the Juve boss was the first point of contact for the reform of the Champions League, which the executive committee approved on Monday, even without Agnelli.

Ceferin then reported on a phone call about the Super League rumors with the Italian on Saturday – there was no further callback and Agnelli could no longer be reached, reported Ceferin. “I’ve never met a person who lied as much as he did.”

The relationship with Rummenigge seems much better. The Bayern boss was ECA boss from the founding of the influential club association in 2008 until September 2017, before he was inherited by Agnelli. Ceferin paid tribute to the former German national player when he left four and a half years ago for his great merits. “They brought the clubs together – this is one of the greatest successes of their glorious career,” said the Slovenian to Rummenigge at the time. At the moment, the division in European club football could hardly be greater.