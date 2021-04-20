D.he CDU in Saxony-Anhalt presented a large poster on Tuesday. “The right one in difficult times” is the slogan. However, it is not the CDU chancellor candidate Armin Laschet, nominated a few hours earlier, who smiles at the viewer in large format. (To be on the safe side: Markus Söder isn’t either.) No, of course Reiner Haseloff, the CDU’s top candidate for the upcoming state elections on June 6, is shown.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

However, the long-time Prime Minister looks at the poster as seriously and strictly as he can look. The intention behind it is clear: Haseloff is to be staged as a solid rock, as a defensor patriae against the AfD and the leftist alliance: the last man in the country to hold the whole place together. However, Reiner Haseloff’s sinister expression also goes well with his own situation: Firstly, the Prime Minister is currently in quarantine with his security guards due to corona infections. Second, the decision made by the federal CDU on Monday evening for the candidate for Chancellor Armin Laschet does not at all correspond to the wishes of the Saxony-Anhalt CDU.

Haseloff was already at the meeting of the CDU presidium last Monday who clearly pointed out the problem with Laschet’s poor poll numbers. On Thursday, Haseloff was the first party gang to publicly campaign for a candidate for chancellor from CSU chairman Söder. “It’s not about personal sympathy, trust or character traits. It does not help if, according to the general belief, someone is absolutely capable of being chancellor, but does not achieve this office because the voters will not let him, ”said Haseloff to the“ Spiegel ”. With this statement, of course, he did not put Laschet and Söder or himself in the best light.

“They don’t take us into consideration”

In the crucial meeting on Tuesday Haseloff made it clear again that the majority of the party base in East Germany wanted Söder. Haseloff received opposition from the CDU parliamentary group leader Jan Redmann in Brandenburg, who is said to have spoken of a “mixed picture” in the East at the meeting. At least for Saxony-Anhalt, Haseloff’s assessment is likely to be correct. Those familiar with the regional association report growing displeasure with the federal CDU. “They don’t take us into consideration – that’s the widespread mood.” The decision that has now been made should reinforce this perception. The CDU in Saxony-Anhalt had hoped for a short-term boost and a mobilization of its own electorate from a candidate for Chancellor Söder and his current good poll numbers.

At least one wish of the CDU in Saxony-Anhalt has now come true with the commitment to Laschet: The tiresome personnel debate about the candidate for chancellor has finally come to an end. With relief, the election campaigners in the eastern German state also registered on Tuesday that comparatively little was kicked out in public. A CDU politician from Saxony-Anhalt praised this behavior as “reasonable opportunism”. Prime Minister Haseloff also imposed silence and let it be known that “everything has been said” on the K question. The Prime Minister preferred to let his face speak.