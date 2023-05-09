Anyone who saw the fire in the eyes of Michael van Gerwen on Sunday evening knows: winning the Belgian Darts Open could just be the little push that the best darts player in the Netherlands needed. Almost exactly one year after his previous EuroTour victory, Mighty Mike was once again holding the trophy. With that he is advancing towards his big goal: to become number one in the world.

