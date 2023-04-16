The Dafiti Group, an e-commerce company based in São Paulo (SP), has new challenges on the horizon. Second interview to UOLthe giant that started with a focus on shoes wants to leverage sales in clothing and become a direct competitor of retailer Shein in terms of quality.

With no plans to open physical stores, Dafiti wants to bring more options than the Chinese competitor. With the acquisition of Topshop, there is the objective of bringing pieces for the younger public to Brazil. Still, there are plans to diversify this audience. “Shein is focused on younger customers, who are looking for a very quick renewal of trends”, according to Fabio Fadel, the company’s commercial director.

“Every competitor is a concern for Dafiti, but not in the sense of despair. I think Shein is very focused on a product that is faster than fast fashion. It has a very nice sales channel, it’s a competent job. But the faster fast fashion is, the less quality it has. This is not Dafiti’s idea”, says Fadel.

Questioned, Shein emphasized that its pieces are of quality, “highlighting that its small-scale production model was designed to meet consumer demand”.