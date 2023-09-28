From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/28/2023 – 14:30

With an investment of R$12 million to renovate Colégio Marillac, Rede Ápice, which owns the schools Dom Henrique I, Dom Henrique II, in Osasco and Tutor, in the south of the capital, are already projecting positive results. In 2023, the project expects to close with revenue of R$42 million. The projection reaches R$70 million for the year 2024.

In 2018, with more than 800 students at Dom Henrique schools, the network’s director, José Teiga, began to be approached by investors who wanted to buy the school. The founder began his process of expansion and network formation in 2019, purchasing his third school, Tutor, in the Aclimação neighborhood, in São Paulo.

In August this year, it completed the purchase of the traditional Marillac school, located in Santana, north of the capital. “In February 2024 we will complete the first phase, which encompasses 70% of the renovation. We will resume in November 2024 and the closure with the other 30% is scheduled for February 2025”, said Teiga about Marillac.

More than R$12 million will be invested in the renovation of the property alone, including infrastructure and the modernization of the school – which dates back to the 1940s.” “The challenge of Rede Ápice is to bring to Marillac a current communication language, which makes sense with the moment and with the students’ reality, without giving up a historical past, valuing the school’s culture and tradition, which dialogues with its surroundings”, says Teiga.

Another novelty is that the venture aims for further growth. Another six schools are in Teiga’s plans, all in Greater São Paulo. Currently, the average monthly fee at Rede Ápice is R$1,400, totaling around 12 thousand active students in the units.

Teiga has already worked in the automotive sector, in the financial market with a foot in IPOs, and then dedicated himself to entrepreneurship in education. Today, he cmanages a team of 280 employees.

“Basic education was my initial focus. At a cocktail event, after the renovation, I heard from a mother how important it was to have a young person investing in education. So, I sought a sense of purpose and the intention of leaving a legacy, by offering quality education”, says the entrepreneur.