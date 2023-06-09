Deutsche Wellei

06/09/2023 – 10:44 am

Lawyers for Till Lindemann deny allegations of sexual assault and say they will take legal action against individuals who have made allegations against the artist and media outlets that have covered the case. against him and said he intends to take legal action against accusers.

“On social media, especially Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, several women have made serious accusations against our client. For example, it has been repeatedly alleged that women were doped at Rammstein concerts to allow our client to perform sexual acts on them. These allegations are, without exception, false”, says a note released this Thursday (06/8) by the artist’s lawyers, Simon Bergman and Christian Schertz, members of a well-known Berlin law firm, known for representing public personalities.

“We will take immediate legal action against individuals for any allegations of this nature,” the note continues. “The allegations made were disseminated by various media. In a large number of cases, this has led to inadmissible allegations of suspicion. Not only did they fail to research and collect sufficient evidence, they also violated the requirement to report in a balanced and objective manner.”

According to the lawyers’ statement, immediate legal actions will also be taken against the media that, according to the lawyers, violated reporting principles.

Earlier this week, the German rock group released a statement on Instagram in response to allegations of sexual assault and abuse of power against Lindemann.

In the note, the band asked fans not to “prejudge” the singer, after the publication of reports in the German media with reports of women that indicate a systematic practice of luring them to backstage parties in order to satisfy Lindemann’s sexual demands. .

“The publications of the last few days have caused irritation and questions in the public and especially in our fans”, began the post on social networks. “The allegations hit us very hard and we take them extremely seriously.”

Rammstein’s text goes on to say: “We condemn any kind of abuse and ask you: do not participate in public prejudgments of any kind against those who have made accusations. They are entitled to their point of view.” At the same time, Rammstein emphasizes: “We, the band, also have the right – namely, not to be prejudged either.”

On May 28, the band had rejected, with a few sentences on Twitter, the “accusations circulating on the internet” of a young Irish woman about an after-party in Vilnius, Lithuania.

aggressive reaction

Last month, Shelby Lynn, a fan from Ireland, traveled to Vilnius to see a Rammstein concert. There, she was invited to an after-show party. She reported that, at the scene, she met Lindemann, and that he wanted to have sex with her. Lynn said Lindemann reacted very aggressively when she turned down the invitation.

She also said she suspected drugs had been added to one of her drinks, as she couldn’t remember part of the night after having just two drinks and a shot of tequila. She stated that she was bruised and had vomiting for 24 hours after the show. Lynn posted a photo of her injuries and filed a complaint.

Last Friday, the German public broadcaster NDR and the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung published a report with testimonials from women whose experiences are similar to Shelby Lynn’s, suggesting the existence of a scheme to attract women to after-show parties, which would have been specifically chosen to have sex with Lindemann.

Publisher breaks up with singer

Because of the accusations, Lindemann’s publisher, Kiepenheuer & Witsch (KiWi), severed its relationship with the artist. The German publisher released a statement on Friday saying it was “shocked” by the allegations against Lindemann, adding that its “sympathy and respect goes out to the women affected”.

KiWi also said that “in the course of recent reporting, we became aware of a porn video in which Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women” and in which he quotes an excerpt from his book published by the publisher in Germany in 2013. “We classify this as a serious breach of trust and as a brutal act against the values ​​we stand for as a publisher,” the company said. “Therefore, we have decided to end our collaboration with Till Lindemann with immediate effect, as our relationship of trust has been irrevocably broken.”

In the video that circulates on the internet, Lindemann celebrates sexual violence against women, quoting, among other things, a poem from his book On quiet nights.

concerts in munich

Despite the recent allegations against Till Lindemann, as of this Wednesday the group is playing four shows in Munich, marking the start of a total of seven planned shows in Germany.

So far, no changes to the tour schedule have been announced, indicating that it should go ahead as planned while investigations officially run.

Some changes, however, have already been announced since the accusations came to light. One of them is the elimination of the so-called “zero row”, or “zero row”, an exclusive area between the stage and the audience where the young women “recruited” for Lindemann supposedly stayed.

According to people close to the band, there will also be no more so-called preshow and aftershow parties, parties held before and after the concerts for a selected audience. It would have been at one of these parties that the Irish Shelby Lynn, who brought the case to the public, was doped without her consent. The allegation led to a series of other similar complaints from fans around the world.

Rammstein also allegedly split with Alena Makeeva, a Russian citizen who called herself the band’s casting director. According to the German press, she has been recruiting young people for Till Lindemann over the last four years. Makeeva must now be denied access to Rammstein concerts.

