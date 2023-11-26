Herzog said that, in his meeting with Musk, he would emphasize “the necessity of working to combat the rise of anti-Semitism on the Internet,” Reuters reported.

The Israeli president added that representatives of the families of Gaza hostages will attend the meeting with Musk.

Israeli Channel 12 television reported on Sunday that Musk will meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Herzog on Monday.

The meeting comes at a time when civil rights groups accuse Musk of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his social media platform.

Netanyahu met with Musk in California on September 18 and urged him to strike a balance between protecting freedom of expression and combating hate speech after weeks of controversy over anti-Semitic content on the X platform.

Musk responded by saying that he is against anti-Semitism and against anything that “promotes hatred and conflict,” repeating his previous statements that the X platform will not promote hate speech.

On November 15, Musk approved a post on the X platform that falsely claimed that Jews were fueling hatred against white people.

The White House condemned what it called “the abhorrent promotion of racist and anti-Semitic hatred” that “goes against our fundamental values ​​as Americans.”

Major American companies temporarily stopped advertising on his social networking site.

In response, Musk said that X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the publication of some posts that may violate its policies, describing this approach as “freedom of expression, not freedom of access.”