The governments of Venezuela and Colombia established, within the 27th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27), held in Egypt, a roadmap to “revitalize” the Amazon, the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday (8) in an announcement.

The agreement was reached after a meeting between the leaders of the two countries, dictator Nicolás Maduro and President Gustavo Petro, in a High Level Dialogue on the Amazon.

Maduro said that South American countries have a “responsibility” to prevent the “destruction” of this tropical forest “and to initiate a coordinated, efficient, conscious and active recovery process”.

Likewise, he stated that the first objective should be the “recovery” of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty, “because of its historical capacity to observe the Amazon and because of its number of proposals”.

In turn, Petro stated that it is time for the countries of the American continent to dialogue to establish a plan, because “revitalizing” the Amazon would take at least two decades.

“We are determined to revitalize the Amazon rainforest and we have to open a fund with financial capacity. We, from the national budget, without being a rich country, will allocate US$ 200 million a year for 20 years to revitalize the forest and we hope that the contributions of the world can be expanded”, he said, according to the statement.

However, despite the speech of the two leaders, about half of the area of ​​the Venezuelan Amazon that has been devastated since the late 1990s has been deforested in the last five years.

An unsuccessful project by the Maduro regime launched in February 2016, the Arco Mineiro del Orinoco (AMO), to stimulate the extraction of gold, copper, diamonds and bauxite, among others, has led to environmental destruction and violence in the Venezuelan rainforest, largely practiced by the guerrillas with whom Petro intends to sign peace treaties.