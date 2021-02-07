While Amber Heard, the ex-partner of Johnny depp, keep waiting with your lawyers for Disney respond to your demands for information from this actor, now made statements about another scandal.

This is the case of Evan Rachel Wood against the singer Marilyn manson. If they haven’t been on the lookout, we’ll tell them Wood accuses Manson of physical and psychological abuse. Those accusations uncovered a dark side of the artist.

Amber Heard raises her voice against Marilyn Manson

What happens is that Evan She is not alone, but several women suffered from the singer’s toxic attitudes. It seems that he incurred several serious offenses against her over many years.

Well, based on these testimonies, Heard hinted that the issue is not being given due importance. It even suggests that the media is protecting Marilyn manson.

Amber Heard wants Disney to help her in her case against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard commented ‘… And yet nobody sees the trend here? Everybody wants to label the bathroom wall, but nobody wants to understand the writing ‘.

To the above, he added ‘Evan and I are not the first to raise our hands. Are you done ignoring it? ‘. She also quotes an article by The New Yorker called The Marilyn Manson Reckoning. As expected, his message on this social network has provoked various reactions.

Evan Rachel Wood is one of many affected

There are those who agree with what was said by Heard, but there is no shortage of those who support her former husband. Especially because the relationship between the two was toxic, and what has been shown so far indicates that the abuse was from both parties and not just one.

The fact is that so far this actress has caused many studies to have turned their backs on Depp, as Warner Bros. Y Disney. It is for the same reason that the actor has now focused on independent cinema.

What concerns to Marylin mansonIt seems that he is facing the consequences of his actions. The record label that supported him broke off relations with him. Likewise, television programs where it would appear have canceled it.

Evan Rachel Wood and other women who have been abused by him are raising their voices, so this could be the end of Manson’s career. As to Amber Heard Y Johnny depp, the story continues.

