President was taken to a hospital in Brasília for tests and is under observation. He would have felt abdominal pain and reflux. Doctors should reassess the president’s health status this Tuesday. Communications Minister Fabio Faria.

Aides to the president quoted by the newspaper O Globo said that the president had abdominal pain and reflux, as has happened on other occasions, and was taken to the hospital for tests. The medical team then decided that the president would spend the night in the hospital for observation.

Bolsonaro was expected at an event for the affiliation of ministers Tarcísio de Freitas (Infrastructure) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) to the Republican party. Congressman Marcos Pereira, president of the Republicans, informed the participants that the president failed to appear for examinations.

The first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, attended the event and, at the end, declared that her husband “is fine, thank God”, according to the press.

Depending on the medical evaluation, Bolsonaro should travel to Ponta Porã, in Mato Grosso do Sul, this Tuesday.

Surgeries and hospitalizations

Since he suffered a knife attack during the 2018 election campaign, Bolsonaro has undergone six surgeries, four of them linked to the stabbing.

On September 6, 2018, the day of the stabbing, doctors placed a colostomy bag on the then candidate. Days later, he underwent emergency surgery to remove adhesions that were clogging the walls of his small intestine.

Just over four months later, in January 2019, he was hospitalized for the removal of the colostomy bag and reconstruction of the bowel transit.

In September 2019, Bolsonaro underwent surgery to correct a hernia in his abdomen. This was the last surgery due to stab wounds.

In January and September 2020, he was hospitalized and operated on, respectively, for a vasectomy and bladder stone removal.

In July 2021, the president spent four days in Vila Nova Star hospital for treatment of an intestinal obstruction. At the time, doctors considered further surgery, which was ruled out after the president’s intestines returned to normal.

Earlier this year, Bolsonaro was hospitalized for three days at the Vila Nova Star Hospital in São Paulo due to an intestinal obstruction, which also ended up breaking down without the need for surgery.

lf (DW, ots)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat