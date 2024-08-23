City posted on its account on the “X” website a video clip of Gundogan in the blue shirt and number 19, in which he said: “Honestly, it is difficult to describe the feeling, when you leave this place you realize what you had, you realize how great it was at that time, you realize how big this club is. The best club in the world.”

Gundogan won the Premier League title with City five times and helped them win the Champions League for the first time in their history, before leaving last summer to join Barcelona.

“I don’t want to overdo the nostalgia, it’s still about the competition, that drive, to be the best version of yourself, and that’s an ambition I still have,” the 33-year-old continued. “I want to get that feeling back. It’s so nice to feel like you’re back home.”

The announcement of Gundogan’s return to the team he played for from 2016 to 2023 was not surprising, as several media outlets reported in the last two days that he had reached an agreement with City to play for them again after one season in Barcelona.

Gundogan has signed a one-year contract with City, the Premier League champions said, without specifying details of the deal but reports suggest it is a free transfer that Barcelona wanted to offload the German’s wages and sign new signing Dani Olmo.

The German, who announced his international retirement on Tuesday, has reportedly waived his remaining two years’ salary with Barcelona to facilitate the move, with the third year of his contract activated last season when he played in more than 60 percent of the team’s matches.

Gundogan has made 36 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, but has been told he is not in the plans of new coach Hansi Flick, Xavi Hernandez’s replacement.

The Athletic website indicated that the player contacted City’s Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, and that the latter gave the green light to complete the deal.

City, who started their league season with a 2-0 win over Chelsea, have only signed Brazilian Savinho, while Argentine striker Julian Alvarez has moved to Atletico Madrid.