Stefania, Alessandra Matteuzzi’s sister, was on the phone with her when Giovanni Padovani showed up outside her house

The sister of Alessandra Matteuzzithe woman who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Giovanni Padovani, gave a heartbreaking interview to the TV program Quarto Grado.

Stefania was at telephone with Alessandra Matteuzzi, when Giovanni Padovani attacked her. First with bare hands and then with a hammer. He was jealous and obsessed with his ex-girlfriend. The 56-year-old woman had decided to end their relationship because he had become too possessive and wouldn’t let her breathe. She had also gone to the police to report him for stalking.

Alessandra’s sister said that for the entire month of August, the woman locked herself in the house with her windows closed and the shutters lowered. She was terrified, only going out to meet her or their mother. That same day she also went to Stefania’s house. She had begged her to stay, but Alessandra wanted to go back to her house for feed the dog. She was certain that Giovanni Padovani was in away with the football team. Instead, the 27-year-old was waiting for her right under her house.

The words of Stefania, Alessandra Matteuzzi’s sister

A year has passed since the crime, Stefania still can’t forget the heartbreaking screams from his sister on the phone. She was on the other end of the phone, she felt her life breaking, helpless.