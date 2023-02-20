Despite the successive visits of senior Western and even American officials to Kiev throughout the year of the war, the visit of the master of the White House, in view of Washington’s leadership role in the Atlantic system, has a special impact, according to analysts, and indicates the depth of the American commitment to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On the other hand, commentators believe that the security “coordination” between Washington and Moscow regarding the visit is in itself a sign that it will not bring about a dramatic shift in the course and outcome of the conflict, and that the visit carries a symbolic and propaganda nature and does not necessarily constitute a turning point in the war.

4 letters

The former diplomat, an expert in American affairs residing in Washington, Massoud Maalouf, said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the visit is very important, and it includes 4 basic messages:

• The first is for the Ukrainians, to the effect that Washington stands with them until the end and will continue to support them militarily and financially, which was warmly received by the Ukrainian official and popular circles.

This support encourages Kiev, of course, to proceed with the war in defense of its lands, especially in light of the talk about the possibility of an imminent violent Russian attack with the onset of spring or even before that.

• The second is for Russia, and it is to prove that Washington will not back down from standing with Kiev, to the extent that the American president took the risk and made this arduous visit despite the great caveats, to emphasize that.

The third is for Washington’s allies, to inform them that Biden, despite his advanced age and the size of his many concerns and commitments, made this trip, which constitutes an incentive for the allies to move forward with their standing with the Ukrainian ranks, and thus we saw how Japan, for example, after Biden’s visit decided to grant Ukraine huge material aid worth 5 and a half billion dollar.

• The fourth is inside the US, where there is opposition to Biden’s candidacy for a second term, although he did not necessarily announce his intention to run for the upcoming presidential elections, due to his old age and health capabilities.

This visit often falls within the framework of his intention to announce his candidacy again for the White House race, by saying that he is in a very good health and mental condition, to the point of making a difficult and tiring journey by air and then by land to Warsaw that took 10 hours by train, and that he is therefore fully qualified for another presidential term.

advance format

Maalouf believes that informing the Russian side in advance of this visit was very necessary “to avoid the occurrence of unimaginable consequences, as if anything bad happened to Biden, this would lead to a devastating world war.”

The expert on American affairs added: “The notification reflected an American desire to avoid any escalation, and the Russian response also revealed a similar position. Thus, coordination between Washington and Moscow on the date of the visit is positive, and we do not forget that the special lines of communication have never been severed between the two sides and are continuing.”

And “despite Biden’s visit, there is no military solution to the conflict,” according to the spokesman, as “it is impossible for Moscow to accept the military loss in Ukraine, nor for the United States, and with it the West as a whole, to accept Russia’s victory. Washington alone has so far provided more than $100 billion in aid to Kiev, in addition to what it has provided Its allies, and so there is an American and Western material, moral, political and moral commitment to Ukraine that cannot be undone.

Maalouf believes that the United Nations is authorized at some point to intervene, when the warring parties are exhausted and convinced of the impossibility of a military solution, speaking of “an expected initiative under the auspices of negotiations to end this war, which unfortunately will last for a longer period, perhaps for a second year or more.”