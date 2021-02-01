“In theory I should have received unemployment. But between March and September, I got nothing!” In Rome, on Campo dei fiori, flower and fruit vendors are back, but restaurants remain closed. Barbara, 25, has been employed since September in a store recently converted to sell masks. But for several months she was unemployed, penniless.

In Italy, almost a year after the start of the pandemic, the political and economic situation is becoming worrying. On the unemployment front, there are significant delays in the payment of benefits. They can take several months.

“I lived on my savings and did what I could, explains Barbara, my family helped me, and then I received all my allowances in November. However, I was in order from the start, but I had to wait for the Inps. “

Inps is in a way the Italian employment center, the body responsible for paying unemployment benefits. But sometimes it’s the employers who have to advance the money. Dans Trastevere, Paola Manco runs a pizzeria that can only do take-out.

She has six employees that she paid out of pocket during the first confinement: “Fortunately we were able to help our employees, we advanced unemployment to them between March and May. Then all the benefits came at the same time. It was a bit complicated to manage, but now the system has become more fluid. . “

Except that the delays continue to accumulate, according to the Inps own figures. Guglielmo Loy is a trade unionist, he is the president of the vigilance council of the organization: “There are still more than 100,000 claims pending. It takes an average of two to three months to get the benefits, but some can wait up to four or five months …”

“These are people who have no other income to live on, who cannot afford to wait. I think urgent administrative measures are needed to address these issues!” Guglielmo Loy, Chairman of the Inps Vigilance Council to franceinfo

In these 100,000 pending requests, there may sometimes be several employees grouped together. This could therefore represent several hundred thousand indemnities. According to the Bank of Italy, unemployed workers lost an average of 27% of income last year. The government has so far banned layoffs in Italy.