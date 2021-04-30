Brazil recorded a record record of 14.4 million jobseekers In the period December 2020-February 2021, an increase of 2 million compared to a year ago, when the coronavirus pandemic barely reached the country, official sources reported this Friday.

The unemployment rate reached 14.4%, compared to 11.6% in the same period a year before, specified the IBGE statistics institute, which makes its reports based on moving quarters.

The percentage increase, of 0.2 points compared to November 2020-January 2021, was the second consecutive after four months of decline and brings the index closer to the historical record of 14.6% registered in July-September 2020.

The president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro. Photo: DPA

“We are struck by the record of the unemployed population, which reached 14.4 million. This reinforces the prospect of a fragile labor marketTherefore, domestic demand cannot be considered as an engine of GDP this year, “wrote analyst André Perfeito, from the consulting firm Necton.

The weakness of the labor market is not only reflected in the unemployment rate, which takes into account people actively looking for work.

It is also seen in the contingent of “discouraged” (who stopped looking for employment due to lack of opportunities), which reached a record 6 million in December-February, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.

“In a pandemic year, there was a reduction of 7.8 million jobs,” said the IBGE report.

The Brazil’s GDP contracted 4.1% in 2020, much less than initially expected, thanks to the subsidies granted to almost a third of the population. These subsidies, which were interrupted in January, were resumed in April, but for a smaller segment of the population and for lower amounts.

Market forecasts are for economic growth of 3.09% this year for the largest Latin American economy, an estimate recently revised downward due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic, much more lethal than the first.

The first case of coronavirus was registered in Brazil in February 2020 and the first died in March. Since then, more than 400,000 Brazilians have lost their lives due to the disease, without the country seeing the end of the tunnel due to the slowness of the vaccination campaigns and the lack of political coordination.

A parliamentary commission investigates the responsibilities of the government of Jair Bolsonaro in the lack of control of the health crisis.

