They were always inseparable. Laura (28) and Merel (24) Smulders trained together and lived together. Because they are not only sisters, but also best friends. Last summer they chose their own path. Merel left Laura’s house in Wijchen and moved into a studio in Nijmegen, where she studies law.

,,I had a great time with Laura, enjoyed her cooking, but I needed my own place,’ says Merel. “Sometimes I felt like I was still living with my mother. Then Laura told me to clean up things, because they would be in the way. I sometimes thought that the other way around, but I couldn’t say that, because the house is hers.”