D.he AS Monaco has put Niko Kovac on leave. The club announced on New Year’s Day. The Croatian’s contract was originally valid until 2023. In the past few days, various French media had already reported on the exemption of the former FC Bayern coach. The decision comes as a surprise because Monaco had won three of the previous four Ligue 1 games. AS Monaco announced that they will shortly announce the name of the new head coach. Until then, junior coach Stéphane Nado will train the professionals.

The newspaper “L’Équipe” had previously reported that the 50-year-old Croat was informed on Thursday that he was no longer responsible for the team. Kovac moved to the principality in July 2020 and looked after the team in 74 games on the bench. Former Bundesliga professional Kovac had done well in his first season and finished third in the French championship with Monaco. In the summer, however, the team missed qualifying for the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk from Ukraine.

Lack of further development of the team

Even after that, things didn’t go smoothly. The Kovac team around the former German U21 national goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and national player Kevin Volland lost against the top teams. After the first half of the season, the Monegasque are only sixth in the table.

In the past few days of 2021 there had already been rumors that those responsible were not satisfied with Kovac. The lack of further development of the team was a problem, it said. He was unable to raise the level of his team, nor did he advance the players individually.

On Sunday, Monaco will continue in the Coupe de France at the second division US Quevilly-Rouen Metropole. Monaco announced on Friday that seven players had tested positive for the corona virus. The players are in isolation. The club did not name the professionals concerned.