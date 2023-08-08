In Spain, the three fires that covered more than a thousand hectares this weekend have been under control since Monday morning, but most of the country is still on high alert. Another heat wave is imminent, the third already this summer. Sweden and Norway are also bracing themselves for severe weather: there is an extreme amount of rain there.

It will be hot in Spain the next few days. Several provinces in Andalusia (south), Castilla-La Mancha (center) and Extremadura (west) were given code orange, with temperatures likely to reach 43 degrees Celsius on Monday, according to the national weather service Aemet.

Wildfires and desertification

The risk of forest fires is also still high: it is on code red in almost all of Andalusia and Extremadura, but also in the south of Castilla-La Mancha. Code orange is in force in almost all other places. Since the beginning of this year, more than 70,000 hectares have gone up in flames in Spain. However, that figure is not yet close to the record of 2022, when forest fires burned more than 300,000 hectares.

The third heat wave of this summer, which affects the entire Iberian Peninsula, is expected to last until Thursday. According to experts, the increase in the number of heat waves and their longer duration and greater intensity are a result of climate change. According to the UN, no less than 75 percent of Spain’s territory is threatened by desertification, making Spain the most vulnerable country in Western Europe.

Storm Hans continues

Sweden and Norway will also be affected by extreme weather in the coming days, but in the form of a lot of rain. Storm Hans has already made landfall in the Scandinavian countries, but meteorologists warn that the bad weather will last for days and that the storm could even bring the heaviest rainfall in decades. Both countries have issued code red, the highest alert level.

The train derailed in Sweden between Iggesund and Hudiksvall. The levee had been weakened by heavy rain and landslides. © AP



A train derailed in Sweden on Monday that was washed away by rising water. Three of the approximately 100 people on board were taken to hospital with injuries. As a precaution, fewer trains are also running in Norway. Both countries are asking citizens to leave home only if absolutely necessary and to stay away from rivers and steep slopes, where landslides can occur.

Other Scandinavian countries are also bracing for the storm. Code yellow applies in Denmark and Finland expects severe storms later in the week. A number of ferries between the Baltic states and Scandinavia will remain idle for the next few days. The authorities in northern Germany are also taking into account bad weather, which can also cause problems for trains and road users there.