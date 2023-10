Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega (right) greets Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro during the G77+China summit in Havana in September | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa reported that one of its columnists, who had been missing for a week, was released by the police this Thursday (26).

Guillermo Miranda, critic of Daniel Ortega’s dictatorship, had been missing since Thursday (19) and at the beginning of this week the newspaper reported that he was not answering his cell phone and had not sent his article to be published on Monday (23 ).

La Prensa reported this Thursday that Miranda was released after being subjected to interrogation “for an alleged case of fraud” that had “political links”.

Miranda, who is also director of the Nicaraguan Resistance War Veterans Forces, lives in Granada, a city in southwestern Nicaragua, and his case drew attention for illustrating the persecution of critics of the Sandinista dictatorship.

La Prensa is the oldest newspaper in Nicaragua and in 2021 its headquarters were expropriated by the Ortega dictatorship. The Sandinista dictator has increased the oppression of civil society since the 2018 democracy protests, persecuting the independent press, opponents and the Church and closing thousands of NGOs.