It wasn’t a week for Mark Zuckerberg. After the Wall Street Journal published a series of articles in which Facebook Revealed To Know Instagram To Be Toxic To Teens, and where it was learned that Apple almost removed the application from the App Store due to complaints of human trafficking, at least five senators They are demanding explanations at the Capitol.

It happens that the newspaper is publishing a series of articles based on the analysis of a series of internal official documents of Facebook.

One of the strongest revelations came Tuesday, from an internal investigation that concluded that its popular Instagram image and video platform, owned by the company led by Mark Zuckerberg, it is toxic for its users, especially for teenagers.

“32% of girls say that when they feel bad about their body, Instagram makes them feel worse ”, details the internal report called ‘The archives of Facebook’, to which the Wall Street Journal had access. And the strongest thing that underlies the posts is that the company knows it, but does nothing to stop it or solve the problem.

This Saturday afternoon Facebook responded officially.

“There has been a lot of talk about Facebook this week. A series of articles published by the Wall Street Journal has focused on some of the toughest problems we face as a company, from content moderation and vaccine misinformation to algorithmic distribution and the well-being of adolescents. ” , start a post from the official Facebook blog.

“These are serious and complex problems, and it is absolutely legitimate that we are held accountable for how we deal with them. But these stories have contained deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do. and they have conferred egregiously false motives on Facebook leaders and employees, ”the company continues.

He immediately refers to a very strong accusation: “That Facebook conducts investigations and then systematically and deliberately ignores them if the findings are inconvenient for the company. This calls into question the motives and hard work of thousands of Facebook researchers, policy experts, and engineers striving to improve the quality of our products and to understand their broader impact. (positive and negative)”They explained from the company.

In his defense, that is the main onslaught against the Wall Street Journal: that “it is a claim that could only be made by selecting ‘selective quotes’ from individual pieces of leaked material in a way that presents complex and nuanced problems. as if there was only one correct answer ”.

That is, what is often referred to as “taking out of context.”

The statement, which does not have a signature but is the voice of the company itself, points out that “none of these problems can be solved by technology companies by themselves, so we work closely with researchers, regulators, legislators and others ”.

It also refers to cases of misinformation about vaccination campaigns against Covid. “Suggesting that misinformation has somehow overwhelmed our response to the COVID-19 vaccine it ignores the most important fact: that vaccine doubt among Facebook users in the US has decreased by about 50% since January. “

“The article goes on to discuss at length how pro-vaccine posts are undermined by negative comments, once again burying a crucial point: that health organizations continue to post because their own measures show how their posts on our platforms effectively promote vaccines, despite negative commentsyes ”, criticizes the statement.

“Research on the impact that social media has on people is still relatively nascent and evolving, and social media itself is changing rapidly. Some researchers argue that we need more evidence to understand the impact of social media on people”, Apologizes Facebook.



Mark Zuckerberg, in a file image. Photo Getty Images

Regarding the actions of the company, the statement says: “What would be really worrying is that Facebook did not do this type of investigation in the first place. The reason we do it is to show ourselves and ask ourselves the tough questions about how people they interact on a large scale with social media. These are often complex problems for which there are no easy answers, despite the desire to reduce them to an attention-grabbing newspaper headline. “

“Facebook understands the great responsibility that comes with operating a global platform. We take it seriously and do not shy away from scrutiny and criticism. But we fundamentally reject this mischaracterization of our work and contesting the company’s motives“, follow.

“I wish that there were easy answers to these problems and that the decisions we could make did not have difficult consequences. That is not the world we live in. We will continue to invest in research into these serious and complex problems. We will continue to ask ourselves the tough questions. And we will keep improving our products and services as a result”, Closes Facebook.