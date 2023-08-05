Attack details

The official Russian news agency “Tass” quoted the Maritime Rescue Center as saying that the tanker was hit and damaged, and two tugboats arrived at the site of the attack.

Tass added that no material leaked from the tanker, which had 11 people on board.

The “Moscow Times” newspaper revealed that the ship is the “SIG” oil and chemical tanker subject to US sanctions.

Injury to the ship’s crew

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian official in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhia region, said many of the ship’s crew were injured by flying glass in the attack.

Rogov wrote on Telegram that “the explosion on the ship could be seen from the Crimea, whose residents thought it was an explosion near the Yakovenkovo ​​settlement near the Crimean bridge.”

Traffic on the bridge connecting the Moscow-annexed peninsula was halted for about three hours before resuming early Saturday, according to the Highway Information Center on Telegram.

And the ship tracking website “Marine Traffic” showed that the SIG tanker was stationary, not moving, surrounded by two tugboats south of the strait.

The latest attack in the Black Sea came with Ukraine announcing, on Friday, that one of its drones had hit a Russian warship at a base in the Black Sea, while Russia confirmed repelling air strikes on Crimea.

The number of attacks in the Black Sea has increased from both sides since Moscow left, last month, from an agreement that allowed the export of Ukrainian grain crops in light of the dispute between the two countries.