Rome (AFP)

World number one Novak Djokovic lost his heart against Greece’s Stefanos Tsetsipas and reached the semi-finals of Rome, the fourth Masters tournament for a thousand points, in a match that extended over two days due to rain.

The match was postponed to “Saturday”, after it was stopped several times due to the rain “Friday”, beginning in the first group when the fifth-seeded Greek was ahead 4-3, for a period of 3 and a half hours, before it was completed until Tsitsipas won the first set and advanced 2-1 in the second. .

The match was stopped again for a period of half an hour, before the organizers announced that all remaining matches would be postponed to Saturday. After the resumption of the confrontation, the crowned Serbian succeeded five times in Rome, winning 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 after 3 hours and 16 minutes.

It was the second time in a week that defending champions Djokovic had to play a match that was postponed due to rain, as he faced the same fate in the second round against American Taylor Fritz after a three-hour hiatus.

Djokovic set a date with Italian Lorenzo Sunigo, who surprised by beating seventh-seeded Russian Andrei Rublev 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.