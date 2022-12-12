Dubai (WAM)

The Egyptian player Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool Football Club, praised the level and quality of services provided by the Rashid Center for People of Determination, stressing that the center was able to achieve a qualitative leap in its care for people of determination thanks to its treatment and rehabilitation programs.

This came during his visit to the Rashid Center for People of Determination, where he was received by Ahmed Hashem Khoury, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Emirates Airlines for West Asia and the Indian Ocean, founder of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, Maryam Othman, Director General, and a number of students, teachers and department directors.

During his visit, the player Mohamed Salah, who is currently in Dubai to participate in the “Dubai Super Cup 2022” tournament, toured all the center’s departments and its various chapters, and was briefed on the capabilities and rehabilitative and treatment programs the center possesses, and inspected the artificial intelligence unit in which the center employs technology and intelligence tools. To serve and treat people of determination.

Salah also visited the music room, kinetic drama, and the sports halls of the center, and listened to an explanation about the methods of sports therapy offered to students.

Salah expressed his happiness at the visit and the interaction of the students with him, and showed them their sports skills.

On the other hand, the students of the Rashid Center for People of Determination expressed their happiness at the visit of the star Salah by presenting a group of exhibition paintings that reflect their creative skills and talents in art and sports. He also shared with them playing during a football match.

For his part, Ahmed Hashem Khoury expressed his appreciation for the visit of the player, Mohamed Salah, and the continuous support provided by sports stars to the center, indicating that the visit reflects the positive effects that sport has on all segments of society, especially the category of people of determination, stressing that the UAE has paid a lot of attention to the sector. The sport of people of determination, and worked to sponsor them and develop their capabilities and abilities in this field.

For her part, Maryam Othman, Director General of the Center, expressed her appreciation for Mohamed Salah’s visit to the Rashid Center for People of Determination, pointing out that the visit carried a lot of positive energy, which was transmitted by the star Mohamed Salah among the children of the center who interacted with him, to highlight the amount of love that the children of the center have for this. The player who was able to engrave his name in golden letters on the pages of international sports.

At the end of the visit, Ahmed Khoury honored the player, Mohamed Salah, and awarded him the shield of the center in appreciation of his visit, interaction, and deep sense of social responsibility. Salah also presented a Liverpool shirt bearing his signature as a gift from him to the children of the center.

It is noteworthy that the player Mohamed Salah leads the Liverpool squad in the “Dubai Super Cup 2022” tournament, which is organized in cooperation with Emirates Airlines, the Dubai Sports Council and Al Nasr Sports Club, and its matches will be held at Al Maktoum Stadium from 8 to 16 December 2022.