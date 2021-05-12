After a sudden refusal, the Coronavirus health passport won approval in the French National Assembly nonetheless.

In a session held late at night, 208 deputies voted in favor of the regulations established to gradually end the state of health emergency, compared to the rejection of 85 deputies, according to what the association said in a tweet this morning, Wednesday.

The Coronavirus passport was part of the regulations package.

The corresponding article of the bill had initially failed in the vote that took place earlier on Tuesday due to the parliamentary bloc of the Democratic Movement, which already supports the “Republic Forward” party led by French President Emmanuel Macron, thus guaranteeing it a majority.

Macron described the health passport as an essential tool in easing measures to combat the Corona virus.

The passport is supposed to regulate entry to certain places, institutions, or events with large crowds. With it, people can provide evidence of a negative test for a coronavirus, or a vaccination, for example.

After the National Assembly, the Senate, the second chamber of Parliament, must vote on the bill.