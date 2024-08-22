The numbers speak for themselves. Inside Out 2 It is the highest-grossing animated film in history (not taking inflation into account). In addition, with more than 1.63 billion dollars (around 1.46 billion euros), it is already tenth in the ranking In Spain, more than six million people have seen it and it is the fourth highest grossing film of all time in all genres. But there are countries where it has broken even greater records. It is the highest grossing film in the history of Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay. Its success has been overwhelming, yes, but that does not diminish another animated success: Despicable Me 4with 850 million dollars (764 million euros), is the third most watched film of the year and certifies the minions as one of the great cinematic icons of the 21st century. Both reign supreme in a very family-friendly summer. And yet, the future of this very important space in cinema produces a certain anxiety.

So far, the response has been euphoria. It is the feeling that best describes the success of cartoons at the box office in a period in which they also stand out. Kung Fu Panda 4, the new one Garfield, and, in Spain, Buffalo Kids. The air-conditioned rooms seem like an ideal place to entertain children during the long summer hours. But uncertainty looms on the horizon. Last NovemberDreamworks co-founder and Disney chairman in the 1990s, Jeffrey Katzenberg, warned that within three years artificial intelligence will have eliminated 90% of the artistic jobs in animation: “In the good times, when I shot an animated film, I employed 500 artists in five years to get the best work. I think now it will not be even 10% of that.”

Animation is the great creator of new original icons in a Hollywood full of sequels. The seven most watched films of the year streaming in the US during 2023, according to the audience consultancy Nielsen, were animated: reigned Moana (which releases a sequel in November) followed at the top by Charm, Super Mario Bros and Elementary. Because children and families devour animation in theaters or on platforms, and then repeat it again and again. It is worth asking, furthermore, if such triumphs as Avatar, Planet of the Apes or the next one Mufasa: The Lion Kingmade almost entirely by computer and with similar equipment.

The new emotions of ‘Inside Out 2’

The animated industry, which has grown in diversity, styles, technology and geography since the 1990s, is nevertheless in a difficult situation. Not because of the creativity on its drawing boards or the obsession with franchises (although that could also be debatable), but, above all, because of the consequences of technology and, in turn, on the workplace. After several unexpected failures and the need for cuts in Hollywood, but before sweeping away Inside OutPixar laid off 14% of its employees in May. “There is no industry that is going to be hit harder than the entertainment industry,” Katzenberg said at his conference in Singapore.

Change is inevitable. Some, however, do not believe that it will be as fast and drastic as this star executive, famous for his outbursts, but with knowledge of the medium and business, suggests. “The industry is in complete turmoil: first the platforms, now artificial intelligence, in between the strikes… These are turbulent times, but I am optimistic, and perhaps we can reach a more democratized industry that pushes new content from voices that until now could not access it,” former Disney animation vice president Ann Le Cam told EL PAÍS in May at the Animayo Gran Canaria festival, which was attended by workers in the sector to do business and share a global horizon.

Under the leadership of this executive, now a Harvard professor, they launched Frozen, Wreck-It Ralph, Zootopia and Moana: “Artificial intelligence is controversial because it is not regulated. We need a law to protect intellectual property and artists. But I think there will always be a creative task that is necessary, although in the animation process there are many repetitive tasks that a machine could possibly do more quickly and cheaply. It is necessary for artists to explore what it really is so that they can see how it contributes and advances, so that it becomes a weapon,” he explains. In some projects, in fact, this elephant in the room of every creative is already used to fill gaps in automatic or repetitive tasks, although no one wants to publicize it too much.

Le Cam is a firm believer in the phrase “animation is not a genre,” which Guillermo del Toro made his motto to showcase the diversity of the technique when he won the Oscar for Pinocchio. Later, directors such as Pablo Berger joined the group with Robot DreamsNot in vain, there are quite a few filmmakers who have turned to animation in search of original and fertile ground in recent years: Charlie Kaufman, Wes Anderson, Richard Linklater and even David Lynch, whose animated project was rejected by Netflix.

Trailer for ‘Bewitched’. Video: Netflix

In the midst of the franchise era, animation has created some of the most enduring and successful original works, from Up to Spirited Away either How to train your dragonwithout needing to be sequels or adaptations of famous works. Among them are also the minion. These yellow butlers with funny voices have captured a generation of twenty-somethings today and their presence is multiplied in key chains, badges, folders, mobile phone cases… All their films are a success, and in 2027 they will release their seventh installment. Generation Z and the alpha generation (children born between 2010 and 2024) are responsible for this success, the same ones that have raised Inside Outwhich, while awaiting a third installment, will launch a series on Disney+ about the dreams of its protagonist.

AI is not the only challenge facing the industry, which since 2020 has experienced significant relocation caused by the rise of teleworking. This globalization has led to the Skydance Animation studio, under the orders of Pixar founder John Lasseter (fired from his company due to accusations of abuse), opening a headquarters in Madrid after the purchase of the Ilion studio. Lucía Peralta works there, who first traveled the world with special effects. “I don’t believe in the apocalypse. You only have to enter our studios to see that people are still being hired,” she says about the company, which is working on Brad Bird’s new film (The Iron Giant, The Incredibles). The company plans to merge in 2025 with Paramount, Hollywood’s oldest studio and owner of Nickelodeon, which is also looking to restructure, which will likely involve savings and layoffs. In November they launch Bewitched on Netflix, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson present ‘Vaiana 2’ at D23. Jesse Grant (Getty Images for Disney)

Collaborations like these have made the Spanish industry increasingly buoyant. An international project like the series Arcane It has been animated largely in Gran Canaria, while the national industry expands its territory with feature films such as Tadeo Jones, KlausMummies and Buffalo Kids, which has surpassed one million euros after five days on the billboard.

The Spanish Mercedes Delgado, who has worked in Ninja Turtles eitherWhat if…?has been living with her family in Toronto for years and points out that teleworking “has its positive side: you save expenses and there are many people who already work from Spain in the US without problems. But you lose contact, the juniors They don’t learn and it’s an increasingly isolated job with less communication.” He believes, however, that statements like Katzenberg’s are fatalistic and “ignore the work.” Delgado explains: “They force us to change very specific and artistic things in the same day, two or three times. That is unfeasible with an AI without human help. Tell the machine to remove just one eyelash from a character’s eye, a little tree or the light in the background on the right. It always fails in the details, which is what the client looks at, what they ask for on a day-to-day basis.” However, he admits that this transformation will affect, in the first step, the workers in India or Thailand, the most exploited in the production chain. “There could be an army of workers in India and Thailand, who are the most exploited in the production chain.” juniors refining AI results, but it needs follow-up. Maybe it will eliminate redundant positions,” anticipates Gustavo Sánchez-Pérez, her husband, special effects supervisor on series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Bill Plympton, a two-time Oscar nominee and pioneer of independent production, has seen the industry adopt his working methods. “I have been making animation at home since the eighties, and back then it was unique. Nobody made independent animated films, because you needed a lot of money and to join a studio. Now anyone can do it with a computer. And you don’t even have to go to Hollywood, you can be in the Arctic,” he explained optimistically during his visit to Animayo. He has clear advice for young animators: when they leave college, they should sign up for a studio to earn money, contacts and experience, and then with those savings they can do what they like. He trusts that creativity will always be there. And perhaps from those more personal ideas a new career can be born. Inside Outand not just the fifth Toy Story and the thirds Frozen and The Incredibleswho will arrive in search of more summers of joy and nostalgia. There will also be the fifth return of Shrek, in 2026, ready to break records and turn everything upside down.

Image from the movie ‘Buffalo kids’. Atresmedia

