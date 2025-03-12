The scandal about manipulated suits at Norway’s ski jumpers can lead to a loss of trust for the entire sport – the World Association FIS should counteract this with modern measures. This is what Andreas Bauer, head of the FIS material commission and the scandalous World Cup, sees it as a jury member. “I have never experienced what the Norwegians did in Trondheim in my 50 years,” said Bauer in an interview with the Allgäuer Zeitung as well as the Stuttgart Nachrichten and the Stuttgarter Zeitung: “This is a completely different dimension.”

On Saturday the scandal came up with stressful videos, they showed the work on the suits. In the suits of the Norwegians Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, the examiners would have discovered “a sewn -in, rigid band”, “this makes the suit stiff and firmer. This improve the flight characteristics, ”said FIS official Bauer. It was not recognizable from the outside.

Norway’s sports director Jan-Erik Aalbu admitted fraud on Sunday, but-like Lindvik and Forfang-assured that he knew nothing about it. Trainer Magnus Brevig has now been suspended, as well as assistant coach Thomas Lobben and Attachtschneider Adrian Live. “What we did is manipulate or modify the suits in such a way that they violate the rules,” said Brevig, “it was a conscious act, and consequently it is fraud.”

Bauer sees a “long -handed, systematic manipulation”. The FIS must therefore examine the material more intensively and more contemporary in the future. “So far, everything has been checked manually, human measurement opportunities cannot be ruled out,” said Bauer: “We now have to switch to modern technology as soon as possible and use 3D scanner as at the airport. We can scan the body dimensions of the jumper and then scan them in the suits. ” With modern technology, we will manage to prevent fraud of this kind in the future. ”

“It was a conscious act, and consequently it is fraud.”

The World Cup is still running until the end of March, and quick measures are possible. “My proposal: We only allow one suit per jumper and put it through its paces,” said Bauer: “30 minutes before the start of the competition, the suits are issued and immediately moved into the care of the FIS immediately after jumping. So no changes can be made. However, higher FIS instances would have to decide. “

Meanwhile, the FIS has initiated investigations, and the first results are to be presented this Wednesday. The World Association called the process “a serious matter”. FIS- General Secretary Michel Vion announced that every stone would be turned over to ensure respect and fairness. “And when we come to the conclusion that the equipment regulations have to be changed drastically, we will do this.”

At the same time, the Norwegian ski association announced that its jumper will start the last disqualified Marius Lindvik and Johann André Forfang this Thursday at the World Cup am Holmenkollen in Oslo. This, in turn, is powerful for the German Olympic champion Andreas Wellinger. “I actually have little desire to meet a Norwegian on the hill,” said the 29-year-old on Servus TV: “Not because one personally can explicitly do something for it, but because this manipulation from A to Z has been shot.” He knows “from experience from the past twelve years, when I am now: If changes take place on the suit, I stand inside and I notice that it is different and ask what has been changed”. For him, the manipulation of the suits is a “fooling” for all other jumper, emphasized Wellinger, who had won silver behind Lindvik at the World Cup on the normal hill.