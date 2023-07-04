Alaa Abdel-Khalek began his artistic career with the Friends Band in 1980, accompanied by singer Hanan and Mona Abdel-Ghani.

He released his first album in 1985, which singer Hamid Al-Shaeri contributed to its distribution and release, and he participated in the performance of the song “Bakbak Kon”.

The artist Abdel-Khalek disappeared from the artistic scene for a long time since 2002, when he released his last album, entitled “An Eye for an Eye”.

Alaa Abdel Khaleq was born in Cairo on February 23, 1964. He graduated from the Institute of Arab Music and specialized in playing the flute. He is considered one of the stars of the cassette tapes in the eighties and nineties of the last century.