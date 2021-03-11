A young (Arab) guy had a friendly relationship with a (European) girl, which evolved over the days into a long love story that the young man lived with all his souls, and he became very jealous of her, and when she told him of her desire to end the relationship between them, he could not stay away from her and started chasing her and searching for her everywhere. This led to the termination of his services at work and the destruction of his life, yet he clung to the glimmer of hope, and continued to monitor her, until he was certain that she would not return to him again.

In front of the girl’s position, he decided to take revenge on her by killing her, so he prepared a knife, a rope, a hammer, a plastic tie, a stick and a tape, and went to the building in which she lives, and waited for her to return behind the emergency staircase door, and as soon as she arrived, he pounced on her and pulled her by force behind the staircase door, then slashed her with the knife, and after his escape He returned to her to kiss her head while she was soaked in blood, according to the description of the Dubai Public Prosecution, which referred him to the criminal court on charges of premeditated murder.

According to the prosecution’s investigations, the murder was preceded by strange situations that reflect a rare state of love that ended tragically, as the accused had previously detained the victim, threatened her, and broke down in front of her, asking her to forgive and return to him again.

In detail, the 36-year-old accused confessed in the investigations of the Public Prosecution office of his crime, and said that he met the victim (European) in a restaurant in 2017, and he was helping her financially, and he traveled together and contributed with her to rent her apartment, and he used to visit her frequently in her apartment in Sport City in the coming From Abu Dhabi, their relationship developed into a love story over two years.

The defendant said that, in April of 2019, he saw his girlfriend’s pictures in a dating and acquaintance app and became angry and angry, then she left for her country and their relationship was cut off, especially in light of his family’s insistence on leaving her and the interest in his work that he neglected, but he suffered greatly in her absence and left her parting with grief in His heart, until this separation affected his work and his life and he was dismissed from his work.

He added that his girlfriend returned to the state again and visited her at her workplace in January of last year, and their relationship was renewed, then she told him that she had changed her home address to another apartment complex without informing him of the name of the tower or the apartment number, which aroused his suspicions and changed it, pointing out that He was upset again when he saw her pictures on the dating application again, and tried to stay away from her, but she insisted on continuing their relationship, which went through many curves, up and down, until she sent him a message, last April, informing him that she did not want to continue to be associated with him, so he asked her if she was She dated someone else, so she shocked him that she had bonded with another person.

The accused added that he felt great anger, and he told her: “Associate with whom you want outside the country, but I do not want to see you with anyone here.”

He added that, on June 10, he was surprised by a call from her requesting to loan her 55,000 dirhams, but he did not tell her that he was fired from his work and told her that he had 30,000 dirhams, and he transferred the amount to her without knowing the reason for the loan, hoping that it would be an introduction to their return, then he asked her what If she had a relationship with another person, and she answered him after trying that she did that once, then he exploded and cursed her, which led her not to respond to him, then she returned to him the money that she borrowed from him, and closed the door to communication with him, and his insanity.

In the investigations, the accused revealed a reaction that reflects his extreme suffering, as he decided to search the positions of every building in the residential complex in which she lives for his girlfriend’s car, and he was already able to reach the building, then he tried to locate her apartment relying on her habit of leaving her shoes outside the apartment, and his attempt succeeded. He found her shoes in front of her apartment, and searched inside the shoes for the key, hoping that she would leave it in one of them as she had done with him previously, and he kept going daily to the apartment and inspecting the shoes until he found the key, so he made himself a copy of it and returned it to his place. And the accused continued in his confessions before the prosecution that he entered her apartment surreptitiously to see how she lives, and noticed that she did not have a mirror to brush her hair, so he bought one for her and then asked to meet her, then he gave her the mirror but she doubted that he had entered her apartment, but he assured her that he had not done so, and asked her to return To him but she refused completely.

He pointed out that he was watching her building one day and saw her get out of her apartment wearing a dress and left, and he waited for two days, but she did not return, so he collapsed and realized that she had a relationship with one of them, then became angry when he received a call from a person claiming to be from the police and asked him to stay away from it, so he became very angry. He bought the crime tools, went to her apartment and hid in it until she arrived, and as soon as she entered he was hiding behind the door, and as soon as she saw him she tried to flee, but he grabbed her and tightened his grip on her neck, and tied her hands and punched her on the head so that she did not scream, then he sat her on the bed and asked her to confess And the disclosure of the people that I knew in his absence, so I told him the identity of the person who spoke with him (Khaleeji).

He pointed out that she asked that person to call him to threaten him, so he got angry and pointed the knife in her face, so she sat and kissed his hands and feet, then collapsed emotionally and untied her hands and gave her the knife and key until she felt reassured. He left the apartment, handed her a copy of the key that he had, and kept another copy, then returned on the same day to the apartment, cleaned it and bought her food and roses, and wrote her a message saying, “You are free, do what you want with anyone but spend the last two nights with me.” On him, he went to her apartment and knocked on the door, but she refused to open for him and asked him to leave because she was afraid of him.

The accused continued that she reported him to the police, so he was summoned and obliged to sign a pledge not to harm her or harm her, but he kept watching and watching her go out and enter without being able to return to the apartment because she changed the lock, and he felt helpless and angry, so he lay behind the door of the emergency stairs, and saw her when she arrived She went to the apartment, but before entering the apartment, she continued to correspond with her sister on the phone via Whatsapp. Then she noticed that the staircase door was open as if she was feeling his presence, so she went there to verify, so he went out to her and asked her not to scream with the knife in her face to scare her, and he told her that he wanted to enter her apartment, She began to resist him, so he brought her to the emergency stairs, and they both fell, and a stranger tried to open the door, but he pushed the door with his right hand to prevent it.

He explained that he went down the stairs to the sixth floor, got into the elevator and got into his car, then he returned to it again and saw it soaked in blood and kissed her head, and while he was trying to leave the place he fell on his back because of the abundant blood. One of the security guards saw him, and another woman informed the police, but he He managed to get to his car and went to his friend’s house, changed his clothes and left for Abu Dhabi, and parked his car near Ibn Battuta Mall, and slept a little until he saw a car next to him and realized that it was for investigations, and when he saw them heading towards him, he went down and turned himself over and admitted what had happened.

