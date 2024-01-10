Governor of Rio Grande do Sul says he made the relationship official in 2023, but did not hold the ceremony because it was “too expensive”

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), joked this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024) about not being able to pay for his wedding party with doctor Thalis Bolzan.

“I know there is news that I would be marrying Thalis in September. I joke with people the following: marriage is a very expensive business. I can't afford a wedding party right now. I know there were already people wanting to buy clothes for the wedding. Just imagine… So, calm down everyone there”he said in a video published on Instagram.

Leite stated that the two signed a stable union contract in 2023, but that there was no celebration. “Opportunely, we will have a party, and when we are going to do it, we will inform everyone, there is no problem”.

Watch: