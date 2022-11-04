Linda Caicedo is 17 years old and is one of 20 players nominated to win the best player award in Dubai at the Globe Soccer Awards on the 17th of this month. Upon returning from the U17 World Cup where she was runner-up, the Colombian, who had a great year with the Colombian team and with Deportivo Cali, winked at her future that she could follow in Europe, more specifically Spain.
The soccer player returned to the country along with her teammates from the national team. They were received at the Movistar Arena to be applauded by the public after achieving something historic: reaching the U17 World Cup final. In that last game they fell against Spain, but despite that defeat, the team celebrated the milestone achieved.
At a press conference from the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, Linda Caicedo spoke about her future and assured that she intends to change the team and perhaps the continent after the prolific seasons with the America and Deportivo Cali jerseys in her country. “I will be home for a few days to be with my family, a dream of mine is to be able to go abroad next year,” said the young soccer player.
Lluís Cortés, one of the Barcelona strategists who achieved the treble in the 2020/021 season (Iberdrola League, Queen’s Cup and European Champions League) was consulted about the rumors that linked the Colombian with the Barça club. “Linda is a total player, she is playing as a second striker in the Colombia formation, but she is someone who would adapt to the winger or midfielder position, she has very good defensive qualities. All this goes hand in hand with a brutal talent, she kicks with both legs, she has a great dribble and a good change of pace. Talent is difficult to acquire or improve over the years, but Linda has that to be a star or a top player in women’s soccer. Those of us who are in women’s soccer have known Linda for a long time, but it is true that in this championship she is standing out much more than other tournaments, ”said the leader who did not spare praise for the player. Are the rumors that Linda could join the European club that has Alexia Putellas as the greatest exponent thus strengthened?
For now, she doesn’t guarantee anything: “I still don’t have anything clear and the idea is to continue growing as a footballer and as a person.” The clubs that sign her and want her are several.
Caicedo’s year was exultant in sports terms. The young soccer player was one of the figures in the Copa América, which she played with the local Colombian team. Her goal against Argentina qualified her for the final of the tournament in Bucaramanga. With that runner-up, she got the ticket to the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games. That also catapulted her to be nominated as one of the 20 best players of 2022.
And that was not all. She came back from India with a silver medal after reaching the final at the U17 World Cup. She was chosen as the Bronze Boot after scoring four goals in the championship, and she received the Silver Ball that distinguishes her as the second best player in the competition.
Next year will not only be key for his career in a club in Europe, but also for the challenges faced by the Colombian team, which relies on Caicedo’s feet to go seek to pass the group stage of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and continue making history.
