At a press conference from the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, Linda Caicedo spoke about her future and assured that she intends to change the team and perhaps the continent after the prolific seasons with the America and Deportivo Cali jerseys in her country. “I will be home for a few days to be with my family, a dream of mine is to be able to go abroad next year,” said the young soccer player.

For now, she doesn’t guarantee anything: “I still don’t have anything clear and the idea is to continue growing as a footballer and as a person.” The clubs that sign her and want her are several.

And that was not all. She came back from India with a silver medal after reaching the final at the U17 World Cup. She was chosen as the Bronze Boot after scoring four goals in the championship, and she received the Silver Ball that distinguishes her as the second best player in the competition.