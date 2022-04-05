Weatherman Raymond Klaassen of Weerplaza confirms this. ,,We take into account that we can go to 18 to 20 degrees. We’re pretty sure of that.’ The sun will shine particularly well in the first half of next week and we will reach our twenties with reasonable certainty. The second half of the week is still uncertain, but the weather seems calmer there too. ,,From the winter dip through an autumn dip, we are going back to a real spring feeling”, predicts Klaassen.

That has everything to do with the turning of the wind, according to the weatherman. “The current turns from a northerly to a south-southeast wind. It brings very soft air with it and drives away the drizzly weather of today. That’s not too bad for this time of year. Our weather can change a lot because of the wind.” ‘April does as it pleases’ appears to apply once again.

After next week there is little chance that we will fall back into the current weather pattern. We already had a good taste of it in March, and now spring seems to be here too, Klaassen confirms. See also The psychologist spoke about the causes of “spring exacerbation”

