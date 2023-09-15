Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

In some regions, the past few days have brought storms and cooling, but now there are signs of a summery weekend. Is late summer back?

Munich – After a series of storms at the end of August, many people have already written off summer and unpacked their first autumn sweaters. But last weekend summer returned with a record high of over 30 degrees Celsius. But how long does the summer mood last?

Sunny September weather after a break in storms: record heat in the first ten days

The first ten days of September made the month one of the hottest since weather records began in Germany, with an average of 18.8 degrees Celsius, reports Daniel Jung from weather.com. This is slightly above the values ​​of previous months. Regionally, September even has more hot days than the entire month Summer 2023.

Things are looking up again: a summery start to the weekend. (Symbolic image) © Silke Heyer/IMAGO

The storms that began on the night of September 11th and 12th brought temporary cooling, but it looks like this was just a short summer break. Just a few days later, the sun is gradually returning across Germany and shows that the upward trend is continuing.

The weather forecast for the weekend: Pleasant summer temperatures and a rainy start to the week

It may be a bit windy in places along the coast, and short showers and thunderstorms are still possible in some southern regions of Germany, according to the German Weather Service (DWD). Overall, however, the weather in Germany will be very summery at the weekend:

Friday, September 15th: clear to sunny, occasional showers/thunderstorms possible, up to 28 °C

Saturday, September 16th: mostly sunny, a few showers/thunderstorms possible, up to 29 °C

Sunday, September 17th: mostly sunny, mostly dry, up to 29 °C

Monday, September 18th: increasing cloudiness, partly heavy showers, up to 30 °C

You can look forward to more pleasant summer temperatures between 20 and 29 degrees Celsius, perfect for activities such as swimming and barbecuing. The forecast points to a rainy start to the week, but at least the weekend offers a nice opportunity to enjoy late summer.