After a serious bicycle accident, former minister Sander Dekker ended up in hospital with fifteen broken bones and a head injury a year ago. That experience as a patient gave the VVD member the final push to start working in healthcare himself. As a brand new director of the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam, Dekker feels the pressure to provide the same good care for everyone as he has experienced. “They almost knocked me out.”
Hanneke Keultjes, Ellen van Gaalen
