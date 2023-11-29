The president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, confirmed this Wednesday (29) that Luis Caputo, who was president of the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), will be his Minister of Economy when he assumes the presidency on December 10.

“Yes, yes, the Minister of Economy is Luis Caputo”, said the president-elect in an interview with the Argentine radio station LaRedshortly after arriving in Buenos Aires after a trip to the United States accompanied, among others, by the future minister and by Nicolás Posse, whom he referred to as “the chief of staff”.

Milei, who met Tuesday (28) in Washington with officials from Joe Biden’s government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that “the meetings in the United States were extraordinary.” The libertarian transition government presented the economic program designed to contain the Argentine crisis.

“We are making great progress. The meeting with the Treasury and the IMF was led by the chief of staff, Nicolás Posse and Luis Caputo. I have feedback that the results of this meeting were excellent,” Milei told Radio Mitreanother of the broadcasters he spoke to earlier this morning.

According to the president-elect, “they perfectly understand Argentina’s problems, they are very committed to what has to do with Leliqs (liquidity bills)”, a Central Bank debt instrument that the future government proposes to eliminate.

The libertarian economist, who won the presidential elections against the Peronist Sergio Massa, current Minister of Economy, stated that during the meetings in the American capital, the challenges that his administration will face and the economic program that he will implement as president were presented. “We also presented our international alignment and received a favorable proposal”, highlighted Milei in another radio interview Continental.

“Once again we express our historic position of being aligned with the United States, Israel and the West,” he added.

In this sense, he highlighted the “clear and forceful position”, expressed in the context of the conflict between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, and its position in favor of Ukraine in Russia’s expansionist endeavor. (With EFE Agency)