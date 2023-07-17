The NAC announced the participation of UAF surface drones in the attack on the Crimean bridge on the night of July 17

The investigating authorities qualified the undermining of the Crimean bridge as a terrorist attack carried out using modernized drones. As a result of the attack, the roadway was damaged, the bridge supports survived. The explosion killed two people – a wife from the Belgorod region, who at that moment were in the car, their daughter was injured and hospitalized.

Surface drone attack

According to preliminary data, at about 03:00 on July 17, an explosion occurred in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe 145th support of the bridge, after which the lighting of the roadway went out. The bridge was closed to traffic almost immediately. Some time later there was a second explosion.

A special group of the most experienced investigators in the investigation of especially important cases, as well as forensic investigators, left for the scene of the incident.

The Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR) opened a criminal case on the attack. Experts are collecting evidence.

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the Ukrainian side used two surface unmanned vehicles.

At the site of the attack discovered the wreckage of jet skis, on which, most likely, explosive devices were installed. It is known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are modernizing civilian jet skis into unmanned aerial vehicles. Their peculiarity is that they are almost completely hidden under water and hardly noticeable when moving.

Apparently, the attack was controlled from the air – at the same time, a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance and strike drone was spotted over the Black Sea.

The TFR said that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge was carried out by the special services of Ukraine.

On the night of July 17, as a result of a terrorist act committed by the special services of Ukraine, one of the sections of the Crimean bridge was damaged from the official announcement of the TFR

The TFR establishes the organizers and performers “from among the Ukrainian special services and armed formations.”

In Ukraine, they also do not hide the fact that the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge is a special operation of the Security Service and the Naval Forces of Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada called this attack a “huge success” and offered to present all those involved for state awards.

One can only quote the words of the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov, that “the Crimean bridge is a superfluous structure there” Andrey YusovSpeaker of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukrainian unmanned boats can carry up to 500 kilograms of explosives

Ukraine has been using unmanned boats with explosives throughout the entire Northern Military District, said Dmitry Drozdenko, editor-in-chief of the Arsenal of the Fatherland portal, in a conversation with Lenta.ru. Drones covertly reach the target, after which they detonate. He also named their features.

See also In the United States, they pointed out problems due to artillery breaking in Ukraine In fact, this is a boat with a remote control. It includes almost half a ton of explosives. Management is carried out, most likely, via satellite Internet [Starlink бизнесмена Илона] Mask Dmitry Drozdenkomilitary expert

According to Drozdenko, such surface drones have repeatedly tried to attack Russian ships in the roadstead in the Sevastopol Bay.

The expert noted that for the first time unmanned boats began to be used during the Second World War. However, in those years they did not have remote control.

Consequences of the attack

Eyewitnesses post footage from the scene of the explosion.

The video shows damage to the bridge. In particular, the span towards Kerch sank and moved to the side from the support.

The explosion killed a married couple from the Belgorod region. According to the head of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov, at the time of the explosion their car was driving over the bridge. Their minor daughter, who was with them, was injured and taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity. She has a closed head injury.

After a short break, railway traffic on the Crimean bridge was resumed, the Simferopol-Moscow train set off towards the Krasnodar Territory. Bus service has been suspended for the time being, passengers will be transferred to electric trains. Passenger and freight transport will be redirected to the ferry or to alternative routes through new regions of Russia.

Explosions on July 17 became the second terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge

On October 8, 2022, a truck filled with explosives exploded on the Crimean bridge. As a result of the explosion, two car spans partially collapsed, and seven fuel tanks of the railway train also caught fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin then said that the customers and executors of the terrorist act were the Ukrainian special services.

On October 12, the FSB detained eight accomplices in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Among them are citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia. According to the agency, the organizer of the explosion was the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

On July 9, 2023, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar admitted the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the attack on the Crimean bridge.

273 days since we struck the first blow on the Crimean bridge to disrupt Russian logistics Anna Malyar Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

After this statement, the head of the Crimean parliament, Vladimir Konstantinov, announced plans to hold Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky accountable for sabotage and terrorist attacks on the peninsula.