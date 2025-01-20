Helplessness had given birth to a new word: “basic elements”. In his last press conference as coach of TSV 1860 Munich, Argirios Giannikis said it so often – the basic elements had to be invoked – that there were obviously no other possible solutions. Unsurprisingly, the Munich third division team also made use of the basic reaction in such cases on Monday afternoon: “I would like to thank Agi for his committed commitment…” is how Löwen managing director Christian Werner explained the release of the 44-year-old, who incidentally rarely lasts longer than one Works at the same club for a year. It was said that his successor will be informed promptly, which in the context of the press release should mean that the new 1860 coach will already lead Tuesday’s training.

The German-Greek Giannikis lasted a year and ten days in one of the most restless clubs in the country. When he replaced Maurizio Jacobacci in January 2024, he even managed a turnaround. Werner now explained that the performance in the 4-0 defeat in Saarbrücken was the decisive factor in releasing the coach with immediate effect. But that might only be half the truth. The timing – a new coach in December would have had weeks to get to know the team – as well as Sixty’s history of coaching changes suggest that the financing of the additional salary first had to be secured before the leave of absence. At sixty, this can always take a little longer because the shareholders often do not agree on how things should proceed, and specific personnel decisions are then particularly tricky.

Giannikis was more popular among club employees than some of his predecessors

From those around the club we can hear that it wasn’t just the four goals conceded last Saturday that made the difference, but rather the eleven goals conceded from the last three games. Before that, the team had won clearly against Giannikis’ former club Rot-Weiss Essen and also played well. Staying in the third division last season, which was ultimately achieved quite early on, and the repeated success stories had stretched out the coach’s term in office, but now the club is in danger of relegation again and is forced to act. Beyond the usual platitudes, the managing director thanked him for “a very pleasant collaboration” – it’s no secret that Giannikis was more popular with the employees on Grünwalder Straße than many of his predecessors.

The successor will undoubtedly have a difficult time. The team is plagued by injuries and the currently healthy players seem to have difficulty keeping up with the league in this constellation. However, managing director Werner may soon be able to announce not only the new coaching team – long-time assistant Franz Hübl also had to leave – but also one or two new players. Now those responsible had to get together again anyway to talk about money.