After signing a security agreement with Britain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed, on Sunday, his hope to conclude similar agreements with other countries.

“We will continue to work with other partners to ensure the development of our security,” Zelensky wrote on Facebook. “We are making Ukraine stronger step by step.”

The Ukrainian president wrote that the agreement with Britain gives Ukraine security while defending itself, adding that at the same time, it “lays the foundation for strong security positions until Ukraine joins NATO.”

The agreement with the United Kingdom was signed on Friday during a visit by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to Kiev.

The agreement stipulates that London will support Ukraine not only now, but also in future conflicts. This support includes rapid and long-term military assistance, not the deployment of British soldiers.

Since the start of its current crisis in February 2022, Ukraine has received military and economic support from the United States, Britain, and European Union countries.