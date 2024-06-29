The Fund said in a statement that Ukraine’s performance under the Extended Fund Facility program remains strong despite adverse conditions, that quantitative targets have been achieved, and that structural benchmarks have been implemented on time or with only a slight delay.

The fund revised down its forecast for Ukraine’s GDP growth for 2024 to a range of 2.5 to 3.5 percent, compared with a previous forecast of 3.2 percent in the World Economic Outlook report issued in April.

The International Monetary Fund indicated a decline in consumer sentiment and business confidence due to recent developments in the Russian-Ukrainian war, in addition to the increase in Russian attacks that caused damage to the electricity infrastructure in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economy, Taras Kachka, said in statements during an intervention on Sky News Arabia that the Ukrainian economy lost 30 percent of its value due to the war.