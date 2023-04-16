The excellently performing Sparta will now even beat sub-toppers with large numbers. Heerenveen was beaten mercilessly at Het Kasteel tonight: 4-0. All goalscorers – Mica Pinto, Younes Namli, Shurandy Sambo and Vito van Crooij – have their own story in a collective world performance this season. Sparta has passed Twente again, in fifth place.

‘April is apparently my month’, joked Mica Pinto (29) two weeks ago after his unparalleled goal against Feyenoord in the city derby. Because, he noted sharply, his first goal in the shirt of Sparta was also a year earlier in that month. Well, after tonight his feeling about the month of April will take on an even more positive charge.

Because his goal against Heerenveen just before the break, actually out of nowhere in an initially entertaining pot between two play-off candidates, was even better than that against Feyenoord. From an almost impossible angle, the Luxembourg left back completed the ball diagonally into the far cross, a goal that will probably be reviewed by the jury of the Puskas award. At Pinto, the question is still where he will play next year. Two weeks ago, the left-back left the door ajar on an extended stay after the club announced that contract negotiations had collapsed and he would leave on a free transfer in the summer. 'Mica, one more year', it sounded tonight at the Castle from the fanatical profession.



Watch Pinto’s beautiful goal here:

The second Sparta goal also came in the name of a player who normally no longer plays for Spangen after the summer. Younes Namli (28), who recently returned to the basics after being on the bench for a few weeks, scored against his former employer via a Heerenveen leg. The lead belonged to Sparta, because that club showed much more initiative than the extremely tame and moderately playing Heerenveen, which in this way does not have much to look for in the play-offs. And the fullback on the other side, Shurandy Sambo (21), also scored. He came along, fumbled the ball in front of his right leg and lashed out devastatingly in the penalty area. It is still unclear where his future lies for Sambo, who has been hired from PSV, but in any case he has again handed over his business card to Ruud van Nistelrooij today.

Shurandy Sambo cheers after his goal (3-0). © Pro Shots / Mischa Keemink



And finally it was the turn of Vito van Crooij, who shot the 4-0 behind Xavier Mous after a great individual action. He came in double figures with a goal and an assist on two fronts: ten goals and ten assists this premier league season. Unlikely figures for a Spartan, the last to reach double digits in the premier league in two areas was Dennis de Nooijer in the early 1990s. Pinto, Namli, Sambo and Van Crooij, all scorers with their own story in a collective Sparta fairy tale. Because the Rotterdam train rumbles on, with performances that rub against the figures of the top clubs. Even sub-top players in the premier league now run the risk of being beaten up by the proud number five of the competition.





