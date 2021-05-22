A TV report by the RBB about an anti-Israel demonstration in Berlin caused a sensation in the last few days. The transmitter has now taken a stand.

Berlin – There have been repeated anti-Israel demonstrations in Berlin – some of the protests escalated into violence. A contribution by the rbb-Abendschau “on this topic has met with strong criticism in the past few days: The accusation of one-sided reporting was in the room. An RBB reporter had described an event as peaceful and described the “very, very good atmosphere” – although there had been clashes and anti-Israel slogans during the demonstration. The sender has now responded.

After RBB’s contribution to the anti-Israel demo in Berlin: A lot of criticism, especially on social media

The local RBB reporter reported: “Young women who brought a lot of color into the demonstration, because of the Palestinian flags they had brought with them, but also because of their costumes and headscarves”. This gave the demonstration “a very, very good atmosphere”, the spokesman continued. His conclusion: “It was really a very peaceful demonstration.”

The post was criticized many times on social media. Sebastian Brux, press spokesman for the Berlin Senator for Justice, Consumer Protection and Anti-Discrimination, tweeted on the same evening: “I’m not a journalist, but I wonder if there is a lack of professional distance? Demo shouted ‘child murderer Israel’, ‘a really great atmosphere’, on the other hand, claims the rbbabendschau. And this exoticization of people in ‘costumes’ is also weird. ”

I’m not a journalist, but I wonder if there is a lack of professional distance? Demo called “child murderer Israel” (Q: @glr_berlin), “A really great atmosphere” claims the @rbbabendschau. And this exoticization of people in “costumes” is also weird. # b1905 pic.twitter.com/Ft2whtSSep – Sebastian Brux (@sebibrux) May 19, 2021

Ruven Gastel, spokesman for the Young Forum of the German-Israeli Society, also sharply criticized the reporting: “What is actually going on here ?! The anti-Semitic mob has been roaming the streets of Berlin for days and the rbbabendschau reports as if it were about the CSD (Christopher Street Day)? “

Police announce details of the demonstration – police officer suffered “bang trauma”

According to the Berlin police, the said demonstration was anything but calm. The officers temporarily arrested 53 people and initiated criminal investigations against nine. Among other things, because of dangerous bodily harm, resistance, physical assault, property damage and insult, according to a report. There were also 28 reports of violations of the corona hygiene measures.

The police also complained that an officer had been pelted with a stone. Another suffered a bang when activists detonated pyrotechnics under a police car. Towards the end of the demonstration, the officers also arrested a 19-year-old who hit a cameraman with a wooden slat.

After a controversial contribution: the broadcaster admits mistakes and apologizes publicly

The RBB now admits errors. “The presentation contained errors in content and craftsmanship and did not do justice to the situation. This coverage definitely did not meet our journalistic standards, ”wrote the broadcaster on Twitter.

We have removed the article about yesterday’s pro-Palestine demo from the media library. The presentation contained errors in terms of content and craftsmanship and did not do justice to the situation. This reporting definitely did not meet our journalistic standards. – rbb Abendschau (@rbbabendschau) May 20, 2021

In the Thursday evening show (May 20), presenter Eva-Maria Lemke also gave a clear statement. She said: “Contrary to what we initially reported, anti-Israel chants could be heard there. There were also 53 arrests later ”. I very much regret not having named it. The reporting was therefore too one-sided and had content-related errors. You take the critical comments on the program very seriously and deal with them self-critically as the editorial team. “We would like to apologize for this at this point”.

In the meantime, Israel and Hamas have agreed on a ceasefire in the Middle East conflict. (tkip)

