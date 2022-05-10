And Bashagha had previously suggested that his government exercise its functions from Sirte, in order to avoid a clash or violence, in the event of an attempt to enter the capital, Tripoli, where armed groups and militias loyal to the expired government are deployed.

Bashagha said that Sirte is most suitable for this mission, “because it is located in the center of Libya and links the east, west and south of the country and has no enmity, differences or sensitivities with the various Libyan cities.”

The parliamentary sources said that the proposal is not only related to the transfer of ministries to Sirte to carry out their work there, but also other sovereign institutions, led by the Central Bank of Libya and the National Oil Corporation, to be far from the control of the militias.

The Speaker of Parliament supports the proposal

Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh addressed the same point during his recent meeting with the US envoy to Libya and its ambassador, Richard Norland, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Saleh considered that the government’s presence in Sirte “will enable it to operate in complete freedom, and will not fall victim to extortion by militias or from anyone,” noting that he had previously “proposed the city as a temporary headquarters for the Presidential Council and the outgoing caretaker government, and the proposal was welcomed at the time locally and internationally. “.

Get away from militia control

The head of the Silvium Foundation for Studies and Research, Jamal Shallouf, sees the importance of transferring the executive authority to Sirte, so that it can carry out its work away from the militias controlling the capital.

Shallouf agrees with the view that the presence of the executive authority in Tripoli “makes it in constant threat from armed groups, which practice settling scores with those who took anti-terrorist positions and militia control.”

He added that it is not possible to protect even senior officials from the “revenge of the militias”, especially the terrorists fleeing to Tripoli from Benghazi, Derna, Ajdabiya and the south.

In turn, the Libyan political analyst, Moaz Al-Thleeb, described the proposal as “effective and appropriate in the next stage.”

Al-Thaleb added, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that the only problem facing Sirte hosting state institutions is the destruction of the infrastructure in the past years due to conflicts or wars. 5+5″.

He stressed that the security arrangements would somewhat hinder government work in any city, but that the division of labor might give a positive impression that the government would work for the benefit of all Libyans.

Sirte had previously hosted a session of the House of Representatives to grant confidence in the expired government, and it is also the permanent headquarters of the “5 + 5” Joint Military Committee.

Sources told “Sky News Arabia” that the proposal also includes the formation of a joint security force affiliated to Paradise “5 + 5”, which will be responsible for securing headquarters and officials.