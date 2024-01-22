Sky News: Hurricane will hit UK after powerful storm Isha

Powerful storm Isha has hit the UK. Following him, a hurricane called “Jocelyn” will come to the kingdom, they say Sky News with reference to the local weather office.

Wind gusts reach a speed of 47 meters per second. According to the Energy Networks Association, at least 30 thousand people were left without electricity in the north of England and Scotland and another 40 thousand in Northern Ireland. In some regions, heavy rainfall led to flooding, and trees falling on power lines led to fires. Due to bad weather, utility workers cannot reach the breakdown sites. Two Britons did not survive the storm.

Airports are canceling flights and railway operators have suspended train services. For security reasons, the Sellafield nuclear complex was closed.

Earlier, in the Chinese province of Yunnan, 47 people were trapped under rubble as a result of a landslide. To eliminate the consequences of the disaster, 40 units of special equipment and more than 200 rescuers were deployed to search for the missing.