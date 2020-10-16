D.he American tennis professional Sam Querrey, after a positive corona test at the ATP tournament in St. Petersburg, Russia, accompanied by his wife Abby and his nine-month-old son Ford, pulled away with an unknown goal. The players’ union ATP confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Querrey and his family had been tested when they arrived in St. Petersburg on October 11th, the result indicated an infection with Covid-19. Another test was to be carried out on Thursday, but by then the Querreys had already ended the 14-day quarantine in the hotel on their own initiative.

Images from the hotel’s surveillance cameras show the family when they rushed to leave on October 13 at 5:45 a.m. The 33-year-old told an ATP representative that he was leaving Russia in a private jet, and the tournament management was then also informed.

It is not known where Querrey and his family are currently. The US professional may face a multi-year ban.